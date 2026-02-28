QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE) Insider Purchases A$29,420.46 in Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Tan Le purchased 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$22.39 per share, with a total value of A$29,420.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 351.0%. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

