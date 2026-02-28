Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Blackrock Tcp Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Blackrock Tcp Capital to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Shares of TCPC stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $4.09. 2,963,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.55. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 million, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

Blackrock Tcp Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 million. Blackrock Tcp Capital had a positive return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackrock Tcp Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a first?quarter dividend of $0.17 per share and reported fourth?quarter net investment income of $0.26 per share (GAAP filings and Form 10?K were filed). BusinessWire: Financial Results

Company declared a first?quarter dividend of $0.17 per share and reported fourth?quarter net investment income of $0.26 per share (GAAP filings and Form 10?K were filed). Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available — useful for details on portfolio performance, credit marks and management’s outlook, which investors should review to assess sustainability of income and capital actions. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript is available — useful for details on portfolio performance, credit marks and management’s outlook, which investors should review to assess sustainability of income and capital actions. Neutral Sentiment: Company presented GAAP EPS of $0.95 for the quarter (includes realized/one?time items) while reporting $27.12M in revenue and providing slide deck/press materials for the quarter. Investors should separate recurring net investment income from one?time gains when forecasting future dividends. Quarterly Press Materials

Company presented GAAP EPS of $0.95 for the quarter (includes realized/one?time items) while reporting $27.12M in revenue and providing slide deck/press materials for the quarter. Investors should separate recurring net investment income from one?time gains when forecasting future dividends. Negative Sentiment: On a core basis the quarter missed Street expectations: net investment income/earnings of $0.26 per share fell short of the Zacks consensus of $0.29, and revenue materially missed estimates (reported ~$27.1M vs. est. ~$47.0M) — a clear driver of selling pressure. Zacks: Earnings & Revenue Miss

On a core basis the quarter missed Street expectations: net investment income/earnings of $0.26 per share fell short of the Zacks consensus of $0.29, and revenue materially missed estimates (reported ~$27.1M vs. est. ~$47.0M) — a clear driver of selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Portnoy, et al.) have issued investor notices about securities?fraud class actions covering Nov 6, 2024–Jan 23, 2026; ongoing litigation risk can amplify downside and keep shares under pressure. PRNewswire: Faruqi Notice

Multiple law firms (Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Pomerantz, Bernstein Liebhard, Portnoy, et al.) have issued investor notices about securities?fraud class actions covering Nov 6, 2024–Jan 23, 2026; ongoing litigation risk can amplify downside and keep shares under pressure. Negative Sentiment: Technical and flow factors are unfavorable: trading volume spiked well above average today and the shares are trading below both the 50?day and 200?day moving averages, increasing the likelihood of further near?term selling. MarketBeat: Price & Volume Data

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker TCPC. Externally managed by BlackRock, the firm provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on sponsor-backed transactions. Its core strategy centers on delivering current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of debt and equity investments across a variety of sectors, including consumer products, healthcare, business services and industrials.

Since its initial public offering in 2013, BlackRock TCP Capital has partnered with private equity sponsors to underwrite and structure senior secured first-lien loans, second-lien loans, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments.

