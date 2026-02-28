Origin Materials (ORGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Origin Materials to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

Shares of ORGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 2,199,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,784. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Origin Materials in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Origin Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 112.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 39,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Materials by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 111,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 171,105 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc is a cleantech company focused on producing sustainable chemicals and materials from renewable biomass rather than fossil feedstocks. The company’s core technology platform converts wood chips and other lignocellulosic feedstocks into a versatile intermediate called CMF (chloromethylfurfural), which can be further processed into a range of building?block chemicals used in applications such as packaging, coatings and performance fibers. By offering a drop?in alternative to petrochemical precursors, Origin Materials aims to reduce carbon emissions and environmental impact across multiple industries.

The company operates a demonstration facility in Sarnia, Ontario, where it validates its conversion process at scale and produces sample volumes of bio?based intermediates.

See Also

