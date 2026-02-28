Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,992 shares, an increase of 216.3% from the January 29th total of 1,262 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 27,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HUMAW traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

Humacyte, Inc (NASDAQ:HUMAW) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of human acellular vessels (HAVs). These off-the-shelf, bioengineered vascular conduits are designed to serve as living implants for patients requiring vascular access, including those undergoing hemodialysis, as well as for peripheral artery disease and vascular trauma. Humacyte’s proprietary tissue-engineering platform leverages human vascular cells cultured on biodegradable scaffolds, which are subsequently decellularized to produce durable, non-immunogenic vessels that support natural tissue regeneration.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, Humacyte has advanced its lead candidate, the HAV, through multiple clinical trials in the United States and Europe.

