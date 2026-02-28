Damian Banks Acquires 20,000 Shares of Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL) Stock

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks bought 20,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.82 per share, with a total value of A$36,320.00.
Boom Logistics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Boom Logistics Company Profile
