Enterprise Metals (ASX:ENT) Insider Steve Hart Buys 11,000,000 Shares

Enterprise Metals Limited (ASX:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Steve Hart purchased 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00.
Enterprise Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Enterprise Metals Company Profile
