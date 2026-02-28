Enterprise Metals (ASX:ENT) Insider Steve Hart Buys 11,000,000 Shares

Enterprise Metals Limited (ASX:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Steve Hart purchased 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$55,000.00.

Enterprise Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Metals Company Profile

Enterprise Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It explores for copper, gold, nickel, zinc, iron ore, lithium, and base metal tenements. The company was formerly known as Revere Mining Limited and changed its name to Enterprise Metals Limited in December 2008. Enterprise Metals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

