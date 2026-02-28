HMC Capital (ASX:HMC) Insider Acquires A$22,047.26 in Stock

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Pak-Poy bought 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of A$22,047.26.

The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 214.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. HMC Capital’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

HMC Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages real estate focused funds in Australia. It invests in high conviction and scalable real asset on behalf of individuals, large institutions, and super funds. The company was formerly known as Home Consortium Limited. HMC Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

