Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Insider Buys A$520,800.00 in Stock

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN – Get Free Report) insider David Shafer acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.47 per share, for a total transaction of A$520,800.00.

Kogan.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $446.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,300.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Kogan.com alerts:

Kogan.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 223.0%.

Kogan.com Company Profile

Kogan.com Ltd operates as an online retailer in Australia. The company offers various brands across a range of categories, including electronics, appliances, homewares, hardware, toys, and others; and owns and operates 20 private label brands. It also provides pre-paid mobile phone plans online; and directly sourced holiday packages and travel bookings. In addition, the company offers general insurances, including home, contents, landlord, car, and travel insurances, as well as pet and life insurance; NBN internet plans; and home loans.

Read More

