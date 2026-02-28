InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Stake Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 52,908 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of InterDigital worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $71,200,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at about $67,282,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 303.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 107,828 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 309,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,433,000 after buying an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,591,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on InterDigital in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.67.

InterDigital Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $366.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.58. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.60 and a 1-year high of $412.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $2,307,150.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,374 shares in the company, valued at $27,554,273.26. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,765. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,595,823. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.