Jon Ayotte Sells 1,730 Shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $26,918.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 86,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,303.12. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Jon Ayotte sold 321 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $4,837.47.

On Monday, January 5th, Jon Ayotte sold 675 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $16,983.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Jon Ayotte sold 3,639 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $97,379.64.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.50. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $195.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 57.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,221,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 901,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,333,000 after purchasing an additional 405,237 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 188,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 866,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 171,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVER. Zacks Research lowered EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

