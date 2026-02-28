Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 1,800 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,837 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $43,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 104.6% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,734,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 697.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in TopBuild by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 93,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after buying an additional 66,601 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TopBuild from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $518.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.26.

TopBuild Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE:BLD opened at $447.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.31. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $559.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.70.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TopBuild this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target from $600 to $525 but kept an Overweight rating, leaving material upside vs. the current price — shows continued analyst conviction despite the reset. Benzinga

Wells Fargo cut its price target from $600 to $525 but kept an Overweight rating, leaving material upside vs. the current price — shows continued analyst conviction despite the reset. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark trimmed its target from $515 to $500 but maintained a Buy — another buy-side vote that implies double-digit upside from current levels. Benzinga

Benchmark trimmed its target from $515 to $500 but maintained a Buy — another buy-side vote that implies double-digit upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: TopBuild returned $434.2M to shareholders via share repurchases in 2025 and has substantial remaining buyback capacity (~$753.9M), supporting EPS and signaling management confidence. TopBuild Q4 press release

TopBuild returned $434.2M to shareholders via share repurchases in 2025 and has substantial remaining buyback capacity (~$753.9M), supporting EPS and signaling management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Aster Capital disclosed a new ~ $598k position in BLD, indicating some funds are adding exposure after the results. Aster Capital buys BLD

Institutional buying: Aster Capital disclosed a new ~ $598k position in BLD, indicating some funds are adding exposure after the results. Neutral Sentiment: RBC bumped its target modestly from $410 to $433 and left a Sector Perform rating — a mixed signal (slightly higher target but no upgrade). Benzinga

RBC bumped its target modestly from $410 to $433 and left a Sector Perform rating — a mixed signal (slightly higher target but no upgrade). Neutral Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue (~$1.49B) roughly in line with expectations and EPS of $4.50 beat consensus by $0.11, but EPS and net income were down versus a year ago — topline growth was acquisition-driven. Yahoo Finance: Q4 results

Q4 results: revenue (~$1.49B) roughly in line with expectations and EPS of $4.50 beat consensus by $0.11, but EPS and net income were down versus a year ago — topline growth was acquisition-driven. Negative Sentiment: Profitability compression: reported operating and net margins declined (YoY net income and EPS down), driven by SG&A increases, acquisition-related costs and inventory step-ups that weighed on Specialty Distribution margins. Those margin hits are a key reason sentiment turned negative despite revenue growth. TopBuild Q4 press release

Profitability compression: reported operating and net margins declined (YoY net income and EPS down), driven by SG&A increases, acquisition-related costs and inventory step-ups that weighed on Specialty Distribution margins. Those margin hits are a key reason sentiment turned negative despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Higher leverage and interest costs: long-term debt rose materially after 2025 acquisitions and interest expense increased, raising financial risk and weighing on adjusted earnings expectations. This is amplifying investor caution. TopBuild Q4 press release

Higher leverage and interest costs: long-term debt rose materially after 2025 acquisitions and interest expense increased, raising financial risk and weighing on adjusted earnings expectations. This is amplifying investor caution. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent insider share sales (including by the CEO) have been reported, which can add to near-term downward pressure on the stock. Quiver / summary

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.