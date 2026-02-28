Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Issues Earnings Results

Temenos Group (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $314.64 million during the quarter. Temenos Group had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 25.72%.

Temenos Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of TMSNY opened at $92.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. Temenos Group has a 12 month low of $68.85 and a 12 month high of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Temenos Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Temenos Group

Temenos Group is a leading provider of banking software systems, specializing in core banking platforms and digital front?end solutions for financial institutions worldwide. The company’s flagship product, Temenos Transact, delivers end?to?end core banking functionality, enabling banks to manage accounts, deposits, loans and payments on a unified platform. Complementing this offering, Temenos Infinity provides digital banking capabilities, including online and mobile channels, customer onboarding, relationship management and analytics tools designed to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.

Founded in Geneva in 1993, Temenos serves more than 3,000 financial institutions across over 150 countries, ranging from community banks and credit unions to global systemically important banks.

