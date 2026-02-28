Barrington Research Boosts LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Price Target to $105.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $108.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.40. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $115.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-3.010 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 115,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,019,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and above?consensus guidance: LeMaitre reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue of $64.45M (vs. $62.98M est.); management raised Q1 and FY2026 EPS and revenue guidance, signaling continued top?line momentum. Press Release

Q4 results beat and above?consensus guidance: LeMaitre reported $0.68 EPS vs. $0.67 consensus and revenue of $64.45M (vs. $62.98M est.); management raised Q1 and FY2026 EPS and revenue guidance, signaling continued top?line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Company raised the quarterly dividend 25% to $0.25/share (ex?dividend March 12), returning cash to shareholders and supporting income?oriented demand.

Dividend increase: Company raised the quarterly dividend 25% to $0.25/share (ex?dividend March 12), returning cash to shareholders and supporting income?oriented demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Multiple firms raised ratings/targets — Citizens JMP to $118 (market outperform) and Roth MKM reaffirmed Buy and raised target to $117 — these are constructive for sentiment. Analyst Note

Analyst bullishness: Multiple firms raised ratings/targets — Citizens JMP to $118 (market outperform) and Roth MKM reaffirmed Buy and raised target to $117 — these are constructive for sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Management will participate in five investor conferences in March, increasing visibility and allowing direct Q&A with investors. Conference Notice

Investor outreach: Management will participate in five investor conferences in March, increasing visibility and allowing direct Q&A with investors. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call coverage and transcripts are available for deeper color on drivers (procedure volumes, product mix, backlog) for investors doing fundamental diligence. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call coverage and transcripts are available for deeper color on drivers (procedure volumes, product mix, backlog) for investors doing fundamental diligence. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst targets; some firms still imply downside: Wells Fargo raised its target but keeps an “equal weight” rating with a $94 target (below current price), and a few targets remain lower than the stock’s recent level — this can trigger profit?taking or short?term selling. Analyst Notes

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc is a specialty medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of products for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, the company’s offerings include a broad portfolio of vascular surgical instruments, grafts, patches, catheters and embolic protection devices. LeMaitre’s product lines address key areas such as arterial reconstruction, endovascular repair and vascular access, serving the needs of cardiovascular surgeons and interventional specialists.

