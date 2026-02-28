International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49, Zacks reports. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 112.24%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 6.2%

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $11.40 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) is a Europe-focused airline holding company formed in 2011 through the combination of British Airways and Iberia. The group owns and operates a portfolio of passenger carriers that provide short-haul, long-haul and low-cost services, together with associated aviation businesses. Its operations span international and domestic markets, with extensive networks across Europe, transatlantic routes and links to Latin America and other global destinations.

IAG’s principal airline brands include British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

