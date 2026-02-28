Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $27.78 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 51,958 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises 3.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $27,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,555,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $652,246,000 after buying an additional 161,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IQVIA by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,659,000 after buying an additional 581,157 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 12.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,314,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,257,000 after acquiring an additional 253,759 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,002,000 after acquiring an additional 413,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Wall Street Zen upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on IQVIA in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

Shares of IQV opened at $179.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $247.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

