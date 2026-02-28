Rico Christensen Acquires 10,000 Shares of Nufarm (ASX:NUF) Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider Rico Christensen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,500.00.

Rico Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Rico Christensen acquired 937 shares of Nufarm stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.39 per share, with a total value of A$2,239.43.

Nufarm Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases. The Seed Technologies segment operates base seeds, bioenergy, omega-3 and seed treatment platforms, as well as sells seeds and oil based products.

