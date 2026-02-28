Gabrielle Toledano Sells 616 Shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) Director Gabrielle Toledano sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $19,096.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,935. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IonQ Price Performance
NYSE:IONQ opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.28. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $84.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on IONQ. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.
Key Headlines Impacting IonQ
Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY26 guidance — IonQ reported Q4 revenue of $61.9M (?429% YoY) and raised 2026 revenue guidance to $225–245M, a major growth surprise that sparked the prior session’s rally. IonQ Just Delivered the Quarter That Changes the Quantum Narrative
- Positive Sentiment: Large cash cushion and strategic M&A — IonQ’s pro?forma cash/investments (~$3.3B) plus acquisitions (Vector Atomic, SkyWater) reduce dilution risk and support aggressive growth/defense contracting. IonQ Just Delivered the Quarter That Changes the Quantum Narrative
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial & defense traction — New deployments (large QKD network in Romania) and inclusion on the MDA SHIELD IDIQ validate demand outside pilots and improve revenue visibility. IonQ Delivers One of the Largest Operational Quantum Key Distribution Networks in Europe
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector/peer context — Comparative analyst pieces (QUBT, RGTI, D?Wave) provide context on upside vs. rivals but don’t change IonQ’s company?specific drivers. QUBT vs. IONQ: Which Quantum Computing Stock Offers Greater Upside?
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — Read management’s comments for color on cadence and margin targets; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst. IonQ Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst trims and mixed broker notes — Several firms cut targets or moved to neutral after Q4 (DA Davidson, JPMorgan), which can cap near?term upside and feeds headline selling. These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On IonQ After Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Margins and cash burn remain a concern — Gross margin contracted and management projects a large adjusted loss for 2026, keeping valuation dependent on sustained execution. IonQ Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Gross Margin Down
- Negative Sentiment: Post?rally profit?taking, analyst caution and an insider sale are pressuring the stock today after the big move — high volume and volatile positioning amplified the pullback. SEC Insider Filing
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,753,000. Marex Group plc grew its position in shares of IonQ by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 648.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.
About IonQ
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.
