DNB Asset Management AS Sells 583,029 Shares of Sunrun Inc. $RUN

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 963,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 583,029 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $16,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 626,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 47.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 238,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,306,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 718,955 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $155,821.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 864,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,038.80. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 163,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $3,268,687.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,578,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,498,955.25. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,520. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Trading Down 35.1%

Sunrun stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.29 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 15.22%.Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Sunrun

Here are the key news stories impacting Sunrun this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.