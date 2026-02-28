Needham & Company LLC Lowers NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Price Target to $12.00

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut NCR Voyix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NCR Voyix has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.45.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 1.71%.The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.960 EPS. Analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NCR Voyix by 33.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus — NCR Voyix reported $0.31 EPS vs. $0.29 consensus and revenue of $720M (up 5.6% YoY), which supports the fundamental recovery thesis for the business. Zacks: VYX Q4 Beat

Q4 earnings and revenue beat consensus — NCR Voyix reported $0.31 EPS vs. $0.29 consensus and revenue of $720M (up 5.6% YoY), which supports the fundamental recovery thesis for the business. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 guidance modestly above consensus — management set EPS guidance of $0.93–$0.96 (vs. consensus ~$0.92) and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, which is a constructive sign for 2026 profitability. (See company release and slide deck for details.) Press Release / Slide Deck

Company raised FY2026 guidance modestly above consensus — management set EPS guidance of $0.93–$0.96 (vs. consensus ~$0.92) and revenue guidance roughly in line with expectations, which is a constructive sign for 2026 profitability. (See company release and slide deck for details.) Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains skewed to buy — analysts’ average rating is “Moderate Buy,” which suggests continued institutional support even as some targets are adjusted. AmericanBankingNews: Broker Ratings

Brokerage consensus remains skewed to buy — analysts’ average rating is “Moderate Buy,” which suggests continued institutional support even as some targets are adjusted. Neutral Sentiment: Company posted the full Q4 earnings presentation and call materials — useful for investors wanting detail on segment performance, margin drivers and where management expects growth to come from next year. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Presentation

Company posted the full Q4 earnings presentation and call materials — useful for investors wanting detail on segment performance, margin drivers and where management expects growth to come from next year. Negative Sentiment: Needham cut its price target from $15 to $12 — even though the firm kept a “buy” rating, the lower target reduces analyst upside and likely contributed to intraday selling pressure. Benzinga: Needham Target Cut

Needham cut its price target from $15 to $12 — even though the firm kept a “buy” rating, the lower target reduces analyst upside and likely contributed to intraday selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation headwinds — VYX is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week low, which can amplify downside as momentum-focused traders exit positions (higher-than-average volume today). MarketBeat: Stock Snapshot

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

