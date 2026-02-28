NagaCorp (NGCRF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NagaCorp (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $390.3910 million for the quarter.

NagaCorp Stock Performance

NGCRF stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. NagaCorp has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NagaCorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NagaCorp Company Profile

NagaCorp Ltd is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company primarily engaged in the development, ownership and operation of integrated entertainment resorts in Cambodia. Its flagship property, NagaWorld, is located in the capital city of Phnom Penh and combines hotel accommodations, gaming facilities, dining venues and live entertainment under one roof. The resort caters to both mass-market and high-end clientele, offering a range of casino tables, electronic gaming machines and exclusive VIP gaming salons.

Beyond gaming, NagaWorld features multiple restaurants, retail outlets, conference and banquet spaces, as well as a theater that hosts cultural performances and international shows.

