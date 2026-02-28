Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $377.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HD. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Home Depot from $362.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $380.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.65%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock worth $1,748,845. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 3,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. now owns 1,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 3,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.