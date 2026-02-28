Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,427 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $89,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9%

IBM opened at $239.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Articles

