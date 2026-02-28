Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 32,500 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $122,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.80 per share, with a total value of $808,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,151 shares in the company, valued at $19,081,000.80. This trade represents a 4.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Rivas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,130.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,010.33. The trade was a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ COO opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.77.

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

