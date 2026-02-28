DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $34,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 200.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.0%

DTE stock opened at $148.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $154.63.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Read Our Latest Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.