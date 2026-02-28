TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $32,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 82.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 8,900.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its stake in Duolingo by 22.2% during the third quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.99 and a 1 year high of $544.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm had revenue of $282.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — revenue and EPS topped expectations and the company reported strong margin metrics. Earnings Report

Q4 results beat estimates — revenue and EPS topped expectations and the company reported strong margin metrics. Positive Sentiment: User scale: Duolingo closed 2025 with >50M daily active users and topped $1B in bookings — evidence of continued product adoption. Shareholder Letter

User scale: Duolingo closed 2025 with >50M daily active users and topped $1B in bookings — evidence of continued product adoption. Positive Sentiment: Strong full-year profitability: reports note roughly $400M profit for 2025, underlining unit economics at scale. Profit Article

Strong full-year profitability: reports note roughly $400M profit for 2025, underlining unit economics at scale. Neutral Sentiment: Management is explicitly shifting to prioritize user growth over near-term monetization, saying bookings and revenue growth will slow as they aim for 100M DAUs by 2028. Reuters Strategy Piece

Management is explicitly shifting to prioritize user growth over near-term monetization, saying bookings and revenue growth will slow as they aim for 100M DAUs by 2028. Neutral Sentiment: Management set explicit DAU growth targets and framed short-term profitability trade-offs as part of a longer-term expansion plan. Seeking Alpha

Management set explicit DAU growth targets and framed short-term profitability trade-offs as part of a longer-term expansion plan. Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointment: FY?2026 and Q1 2026 revenue/bookings guidance came in below Street expectations, triggering sharp intraday selling. Guidance/Miss Report

Guidance disappointment: FY?2026 and Q1 2026 revenue/bookings guidance came in below Street expectations, triggering sharp intraday selling. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts accelerated the sell-off (multiple firms cut targets and/or ratings after the call). Analyst Moves

Analyst downgrades and price-target cuts accelerated the sell-off (multiple firms cut targets and/or ratings after the call). Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/litigation risk: investor law firms have launched probes into DUOL, increasing uncertainty and potential legal overhang. Investigation Alert

Regulatory/litigation risk: investor law firms have launched probes into DUOL, increasing uncertainty and potential legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: High-volume selling and negative press amplified moves — multiple outlets flagged a steep intraday decline and described investor concern over the strategy shift. Barron’s

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,545 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $402,392.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,783.80. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 122,636 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,318.16. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,291 over the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday. Evercore restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duolingo from $390.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.26.

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

