Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,618 shares, a growth of 274.3% from the January 29th total of 13,789 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,585 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Global X Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EMM stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.80.

About Global X Emerging Markets ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

