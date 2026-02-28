Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.70 and last traded at GBX 11.42. 3,895,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 4,821,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50.

Blencowe Resources Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.94.

Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017. Blencowe Resources Plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

