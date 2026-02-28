Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.55 and last traded at C$25.29, with a volume of 18966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.05.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza restaurants offer a casual dining atmosphere with more than 100 menu items including a unique selection of gourmet pizzas, mouth-watering pastas and a wide variety of appetizers, meal-sized salads, entrees and desserts. Each Boston Pizza location provides three experiences under one roof, with a full service, family friendly casual dining restaurant, a separate sports bar, and take-out and delivery options.

