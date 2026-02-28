Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.18 and last traded at $106.2750, with a volume of 171150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entergy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp set a $102.00 price target on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Entergy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.47%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,155.55. This trade represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,410,596,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,494,277,000 after purchasing an additional 452,562 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,652,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,850,000 after purchasing an additional 479,093 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

