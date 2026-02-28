Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $528.57 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 970,663 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.7% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $528,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MU stock opened at $412.37 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.00 and a 200-day moving average of $252.27. The company has a market capitalization of $464.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 7,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, with a total value of $2,639,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

