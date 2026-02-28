TD Asset Management Inc Has $38.48 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $38,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.50 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $238.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.74.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

