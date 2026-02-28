1,497 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Bought by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $412.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,471.70. The trade was a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

