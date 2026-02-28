Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,364 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $109,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 115.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $169,395.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,807 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,456.18. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares in the company, valued at $51,003,220. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 75,677 shares of company stock worth $5,811,211 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. President Capital reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $79.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $313.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

