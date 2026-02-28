TD Asset Management Inc Sells 115,200 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $39,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 250.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $205.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $220.57.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.28%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities raised shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 177,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

