Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 790,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $40,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $477,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,590,000 after buying an additional 115,338 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Weiss Ratings raised Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JonesTrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Lantheus News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lantheus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Lantheus reported $1.67 EPS vs. $1.17 expected and revenue of $406.8M vs. $367.0M expected (revenue +4% y/y), showing operational strength and margin improvement. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Q4 results: Lantheus reported $1.67 EPS vs. $1.17 expected and revenue of $406.8M vs. $367.0M expected (revenue +4% y/y), showing operational strength and margin improvement. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $85 and set an “outperform” rating, signaling increased analyst conviction and implied upside from current levels. Benzinga

Mizuho raised its price target to $85 and set an “outperform” rating, signaling increased analyst conviction and implied upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: William Blair upgraded Lantheus from “market perform” to “outperform,” adding another positive analyst endorsement. Street Insider

William Blair upgraded Lantheus from “market perform” to “outperform,” adding another positive analyst endorsement. Positive Sentiment: Citizens Jmp raised its price target to $78, a modest endorsement that supports the view of upside among some sell?side analysts. American Banking News

Citizens Jmp raised its price target to $78, a modest endorsement that supports the view of upside among some sell?side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: JonesTrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on LNTH, reflecting mixed views on near?term catalysts. TickerReport

JonesTrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on LNTH, reflecting mixed views on near?term catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials and transcripts are available (earnings call transcript and presentation), useful for digging into product trends, margin drivers and pipeline commentary. Yahoo Finance Transcript Seeking Alpha Deck

Investor materials and transcripts are available (earnings call transcript and presentation), useful for digging into product trends, margin drivers and pipeline commentary. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance was mixed: EPS guidance of $5.00–$5.25 is roughly in line with consensus (5.16), but revenue guidance of $1.4B–$1.5B leaves room for a slight top?line miss vs. expectations — a conservative revenue range that could weigh on near?term sentiment. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Lantheus Stock Down 0.7%

LNTH stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of -0.08. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $111.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.50. Lantheus had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $406.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.