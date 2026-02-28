Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1,606.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,514 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Prologis were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 587,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 83,966 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its position in Prologis by 240.1% in the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 44,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,443,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,644,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,411,000 after purchasing an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 33.4% in the third quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2%

Prologis stock opened at $142.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

