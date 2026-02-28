Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.46, Zacks reports. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Sunrun's conference call:

Sunrun generated $377 million of cash in 2025 (Q4 cash generation $187M ), paid down about $150M of parent recourse debt, and guides to $250M–$450M Cash Generation for 2026 while planning to repay >$100M of parent recourse debt and get below a 2x recourse leverage target.

Management materially shifted its financing mix—roughly 51% of Q4 subscriber additions were monetized via asset-sale structures—and closed a JV with Hannon Armstrong that can invest up to $500M to finance ~300 MW across >40,000 homes, improving upfront proceeds and GAAP clarity but reducing certain non‑GAAP value metrics.

The company is focused on a "storage-first" strategy, increasing its storage attachment rate to 71%, growing storage capacity ~26%, operating over 4 GWh of dispatchable energy and participating in programs that delivered 425 MW of peak capacity and new grid‑dispatch revenue streams.

Sunrun will cut affiliate channel volumes by over 40% and tightened direct route activity led to expected slight overall volume declines, contributing to lower Aggregate Subscriber Value and Contracted Net Value Creation guidance for 2026 (Aggregate Subscriber Value guidance $4.8B–$5.2B, Contracted Net Value Creation $650M–$1.05B).

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 56,384,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,363. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 751,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,709,320.82. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $155,821.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 864,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,038.80. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 518,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,520. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,868,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,628 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 148,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,425,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,025,000 after buying an additional 1,100,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 target price on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

