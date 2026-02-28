Arch Capital Group Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ACGLN)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. 107,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,344. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based financial services company that provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance products through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites a broad array of property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and reinsurance business, designing customized solutions for clients across commercial, personal and specialty markets. Arch’s offerings include commercial casualty and property, directors and officers liability, professional liability, surety, and mortgage insurance products.

In its reinsurance segment, Arch writes treaty and facultative business lines, encompassing property catastrophe, casualty and specialty risks.

