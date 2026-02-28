Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $520.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $750.00 to $520.00 in a report published on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.07.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $14.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,178,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Intuit has a one year low of $349.00 and a one year high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total value of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,668,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,458,939.64. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 20.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

