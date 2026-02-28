Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $520.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $750.00 to $520.00 in a report published on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $739.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.07.
View Our Latest Report on INTU
Intuit Trading Up 3.7%
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total value of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,668,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,458,939.64. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393 in the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 20.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Intuit News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat: Intuit reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q2 results — revenue grew ~17% and EPS topped consensus, and the company reaffirmed its FY26 revenue and EPS framework (FY26 EPS guide ~22.98–23.18). This confirms ongoing growth momentum and investor confidence in underlying businesses. Intuit Tops Q2 Earnings, Reaffirms FY26 Growth Outlook Amid AI Push
- Positive Sentiment: AI positioning: Management and analysts highlight Intuit’s AI investments (TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma integrations) as a structural tailwind — executives say AI is fueling the next growth phase and should deepen switching costs rather than displace the business. Intuit’s CFO isn’t flinching at AI. He says it’s fueling the company’s next growth phase
- Positive Sentiment: Board signals confidence with dividend: Intuit declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per share (record April 9, pay April 17), underscoring cash generation and capital return policy. This supports income-oriented investor demand. Intuit Board Declares Cash Dividend, Signals Ongoing Confidence
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target updates mixed: Several firms trimmed price targets (Goldman, JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, RBC, others) but most maintained Buy/Outperform/Overweight stances — signaling caution on near-term multiple expansion while still backing the longer-term thesis. Monitor how these revisions affect sentiment and flows. Goldman Sachs adjusts price target on Intuit to $519 from $720; maintains neutral rating
- Negative Sentiment: Soft near-term guidance & higher marketing spend: Intuit’s Q3 guidance was softer than some expected — management flagged elevated marketing investment for peak U.S. tax season that will weigh on near-term margins and profit expectations, which triggered short-term selling pressure across headlines. Intuit Shares Tumble Despite Earnings Beat as Tax Season Outlook Disappoints
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Despite the beat, coverage and write-ups emphasize the softer FQ3 outlook and tax-season margin pressure — multiple headlines note the stock initially slid after hours, reflecting sensitivity to forward guidance versus reported results. Investors should watch guidance execution and marketing ROI. Intuit Logs Higher Second-Quarter Profit, Gives Soft Third-Quarter Outlook
About Intuit
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.