American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB) Short Interest Up 186.4% in February

American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,621 shares, an increase of 186.4% from the January 29th total of 915 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.
American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of AHYB stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.
American Century Select High Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from American Century Select High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Select High Yield ETF
American Century Select High Yield ETF Company Profile
The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
