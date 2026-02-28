American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB) Short Interest Up 186.4% in February

American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,621 shares, an increase of 186.4% from the January 29th total of 915 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AHYB stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

Get American Century Select High Yield ETF alerts:

American Century Select High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This is an increase from American Century Select High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Select High Yield ETF

American Century Select High Yield ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century Select High Yield ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 250,814 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Century Select High Yield ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century Select High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Select High Yield ETF (AHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with typically 3 to 10 years maturity. AHYB was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Select High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Select High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.