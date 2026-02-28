JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.58 and last traded at $116.58, with a volume of 5795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.34.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBMC. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.