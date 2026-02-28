New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 131.80 and last traded at GBX 127, with a volume of 10482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50.

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.70. The company has a market capitalization of £90.56 million, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.30.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.