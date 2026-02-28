Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$337.51 and last traded at C$337.09, with a volume of 707276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$328.69.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2026 EPS to $16.86 (from $10.88) — a material upward revision that boosts AEM’s near?term earnings outlook and supports valuation re-rating. MarketBeat: AEM upgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$241.00 to C$251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$272.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$171.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$277.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$241.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.89 billion for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

In related news, insider Guy Gosselin sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$310.00, for a total transaction of C$1,533,570.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,728,110. This represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. Also, insider James Porter sold 3,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$247.42, for a total value of C$742,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,913,546.28. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions.

