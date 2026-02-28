Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LXU. Zacks Research cut shares of Lsb Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lsb Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lsb Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Lsb Industries in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

LXU stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. 777,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,178. Lsb Industries has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $835.08 million, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $165.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.88 million. Lsb Industries had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Lsb Industries will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry H. Golsen sold 17,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $178,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cheryl Maguire sold 7,551 shares of Lsb Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 200,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,190. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 610,823 shares of company stock worth $5,767,726. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lsb Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 342,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 292,599 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lsb Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lsb Industries by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 187,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lsb Industries by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) is an Oklahoma City–based manufacturer of chemical products serving the agricultural, industrial and defense markets. The company operates primarily through two segments: Fertilizer Solutions and Commodities Solutions. Through its Fertilizer Solutions segment, LSB produces primary nitrogen products—including anhydrous ammonia and technical-grade ammonium nitrate—that are sold to fertilizer distributors and agricultural retailers across North America. Its Commodities Solutions segment manufactures and sells nitric acid, sodium nitrate and other nitrate-based compounds for industrial applications such as mining, water treatment and specialty chemical production, as well as defense-related formulations used in munitions and pyrotechnics.

Incorporated in 1969, LSB Industries has grown from a single production site to multiple manufacturing facilities strategically located in the central United States.

