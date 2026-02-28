Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.74.

NYSE FOUR traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. 6,831,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,434. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.74. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $108.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,877,572. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,190. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,778,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,869,000 after buying an additional 621,797 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,665,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,612,000 after acquiring an additional 745,650 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,071,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,552,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,482,000 after acquiring an additional 188,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,056,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,139,000 after purchasing an additional 419,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

