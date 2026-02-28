Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $161.00 at Wolfe Research

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wolfe Research from $149.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JCI. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Melius Research set a $148.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

JCI traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $144.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,554,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,800. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $146.49. The company has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,207.88. This trade represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 34,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

