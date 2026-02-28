Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.04. 100,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMADY shares. Citigroup cut Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Santander raised Amadeus IT Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

