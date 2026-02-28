Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.2250, with a volume of 1570466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $668,000. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 244,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,435,000 after purchasing an additional 125,155 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 242,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,271,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFAR was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.