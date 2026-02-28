Scandium Canada (CVE:SCD) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

Scandium Canada Ltd. (CVE:SCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 2,375,707 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,718,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Scandium Canada Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$97.78 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 5.38.

Scandium Canada Company Profile

Scandium Canada Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, scandium, and base metal deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Crater Lake project comprising 96 contiguous claims covering an area of 47 square kilometers located to the northeast of Schefferville, Quebec; and the Opawica project, which includes 42 contiguous claims covering an area of 23.45 square kilometers situated the Gand and Lesperance townships. In addition, the company holds interests in the La Ronciere project, which consists of 45 mining claims covering an area of 25.1 square kilometers in Gand and La Roncière townships.

