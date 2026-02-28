Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Butterfly Network from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $5.00 price target on Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

NYSE:BFLY traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 14,723,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,226,941. The company has a market cap of $955.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Butterfly Network has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 78.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 769,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $2,515,699.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,725,727 shares of company stock worth $16,172,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 707.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target to $6.00 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling material upside vs. the current level and providing broker support for the stock. TD Cowen Raises PT to $6

TD Cowen raised its price target to $6.00 and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling material upside vs. the current level and providing broker support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue of $31.5M topped consensus and EPS loss was smaller than forecast, while commentary and press materials highlighted record revenue growth. These results underpin the revenue-outperformance narrative. Q4 Highlights

Q4 results beat expectations: revenue of $31.5M topped consensus and EPS loss was smaller than forecast, while commentary and press materials highlighted record revenue growth. These results underpin the revenue-outperformance narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance ($117M–$121M) above Street consensus (~$108.5M), which is a key near-term growth guidepost for investors watching topline momentum.

Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance ($117M–$121M) above Street consensus (~$108.5M), which is a key near-term growth guidepost for investors watching topline momentum. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity—over 10,000 call contracts bought—indicates speculative or institutional bullish positioning that could amplify upside on positive follow-through.

Unusually large options activity—over 10,000 call contracts bought—indicates speculative or institutional bullish positioning that could amplify upside on positive follow-through. Positive Sentiment: Industry/strategy write-ups emphasize Butterfly’s semiconductor-based ultrasound plus AI (Compass) as a long-term competitive differentiator if execution scales, supporting a multi-quarter growth thesis. Seeking Alpha: Ultrasound-On-Chip

Industry/strategy write-ups emphasize Butterfly’s semiconductor-based ultrasound plus AI (Compass) as a long-term competitive differentiator if execution scales, supporting a multi-quarter growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q4 earnings call transcript and BusinessWire release provide more color on margin dynamics and product adoption; useful for confirming management cadence but not immediately market-moving on their own. Earnings Call Transcript Press Release

The full Q4 earnings call transcript and BusinessWire release provide more color on margin dynamics and product adoption; useful for confirming management cadence but not immediately market-moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Zacks added BFLY to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list today, a clear near-term negative that can trigger selling pressure from algorithmic and momentum-driven funds. Zacks Rank #5

Zacks added BFLY to its Rank #5 (Strong Sell) list today, a clear near-term negative that can trigger selling pressure from algorithmic and momentum-driven funds. Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable (large negative net margin and negative ROE), which keeps multiples constrained and makes the stock sensitive to any miss in profitability or guidance cadence. Q4 Loss / Margin Detail

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company’s flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

